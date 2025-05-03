Milan [Italy], May 3 (ANI): In a significant demonstration of solidarity, over 100 members of the Indian diaspora staged a protest at Piazza Fontana near Duomo in Milan on Saturday, condemning the terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

The protest saw participation from various communities, including Sikhs, Christians, Tamil and Malayali associations, as well as Indian students. Participants condemned the violence and expressed solidarity with the victims.

Indian diaspora all across the world have protested against the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22 in which 26 people were killed.

On Friday, between 350 and 400 members of the Indian diaspora and friends of India staged a large protest in Berlin, condemning the terror attack in Pahalgam.

The demonstrators marched through some of the city's most iconic landmarks, including the Brandenburg Gate, Berlin Dom, and Humboldt Forum, drawing attention from local citizens and tourists alike.

Earlier, members of the Indian community in the UK gathered in large numbers outside the Indian High Commission in London to show solidarity and support for India after the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of 26 people, including a Nepali citizen, mostly tourists.

The gathering was a counter-response to a protest organised by a group of pro-Khalistani and Pakistani demonstrators.

Similarly, on April 28, in a heartfelt show of solidarity and mourning, the Hindu Mandir and Gurudwara Singh Sabha in Warsaw organised special prayers to honour the civilians killed in the recent terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam. The Hindu Mandir conducted a "Garud Puran Path," offering condolences to the victims and their families.

The event saw participation from heads and members of various Indian diaspora associations in Warsaw, including the Tamil Association, Telugu Association, Sindhi Association, and Punjabi Association. Community leaders and devotees gathered to express their grief and support.

A similar protest was organised in France in front of the iconic Eiffel Tower here to condemn Pakistan for "harbouring and supporting terror activities" and expressed solidarity with the victims. (ANI)

