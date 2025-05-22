Tokyo [Japan], May 22 (ANI): Indian Ambassador to Japan, Sibi George on Thursday briefed the All-Party delegation led by JD(U) MP Sanjay Jha, where he noted that after the dastardly April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, Japan was the first country to respond.

The briefing aimed at setting the context for a strong message of India's fight against terrorism.

"On the terror attack happened, cross-border terrorism happened, Japan was one of the first countries [to respond]. The all-party delegation [is here], so that we can discuss how we approach our Japanese interlocutory. Our parliamentary delegation is led by honourable Member of Parliament Sanjay Jha," he said.

Indian embassy in Tokyo stated that India's unwavering stand against cross-border terrorism, as seen in Operation Sindoor, will be highlighted in all engagements.

In a post on X, the Embassy stated, "All-Party Parliamentary Delegation was briefed by Ambassador Sibi George on Japan- specific approach to engagements, setting the context for a strong messaging of India's fight against terrorism."

"All-Party Parliamentary Delegation led by Hon'ble MP Shri Sanjay Kumar Jha arrives in Tokyo, welcomed by Ambassador Sibi George. India's unwavering stand against cross-border terrorism, as seen in Op. Sindoor, will be highlighted in all engagements," the Embassy had said.

The nine-member delegation is on a five-nation visit for Operation Sindoor global outreach. The delegation, led by Jha, includes Ambassador Mohan Kumar, BJP MP Dr Hemang Joshi, CPI(M) MP John Brittas, TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi, BJP MP Brij Lal, and BJP MP Pradan Baruah.

The delegation aims to brief international partners on India's response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and its broader fight against cross-border terrorism while engaging with leaders in Japan, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Republic of Korea, and Singapore.

India had launched Operation Sindoor in response to the Pahalgam terror attack that took place on April 22. India launched precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoJK). The Indian Armed Forces responded effectively to subsequent Pakistani aggression and pounded its airbases. The two countries have reached an understanding to stop military action following a call made by Pakistan's DGMO to his Indian counterpart. (ANI)

