New Delhi [India], March 5 (ANI): India and Finland on Thursday marked a major milestone in their bilateral ties by elevating relations to a "Strategic Partnership in Digitalisation and Sustainability", with both countries agreeing on a series of initiatives covering trade, technology, mobility, sustainability, and innovation.

The announcement was made during the state visit of Finnish President Alexander Stubb to India, coinciding with his role as Chief Guest at the 11th Raisina Dialogue.

During the visit, the two countries signed an MoU on Migration and Mobility Partnership, which will facilitate the movement of Indian professionals to Finland, particularly in the technology and innovation sectors.

The leaders also renewed the existing MoU on Environmental Cooperation, expanding collaboration in areas such as bioenergy, waste-to-energy solutions, green hydrogen, power storage, and renewable energy systems, including wind, solar, and small hydropower.

In addition, an MoU on cooperation in the field of statistics was signed to enable the exchange of best practices and mutual collaboration in official statistics.

The state visit also saw announcements aimed at boosting bilateral cooperation, including the launch of joint research initiatives under an implementation arrangement between India's Department of Science and Technology and Finland's Innovation Funding Agency, Business Finland.

Both sides also expressed their aim to double bilateral trade by 2030, leveraging opportunities created by the recently concluded India-EU Free Trade Agreement.

Efforts to strengthen cooperation in emerging technologies were also agreed upon, with the establishment of a cross-sectoral Joint Working Group on Digitalisation, the creation of a Joint Task Force on 6G, and enhanced connectivity between startup ecosystems through the Indo-Finland Startup Corridor.

India and Finland will also co-host the World Circular Economy Forum in 2026 and set up a Consular Dialogue between their foreign ministries to further streamline cooperation.

Following his meeting with the Finnish President, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a post on X, stated that the talks with Stubb were wide-ranging, covering trade, technology, infrastructure, defence, space, AI, semiconductors, education, and mobility.

He added that the Migration and Mobility Agreement would provide new momentum to the partnership, while cooperation in Arctic and polar research was also discussed.

"We see great scope in working together to ensure trustworthy technologies and resilient supply chains for the entire world. The Migration and Mobility Agreement will add momentum to our partnership. We are also expanding our cooperation in Arctic and polar research," the Prime Minister stated in his post.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in a post on X also stated that both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to deepen collaboration across trade, investment, digitalisation, clean energy, circular economy, technology, education, innovation, and people-to-people ties, while also promoting multilateral cooperation and joint efforts against terrorism.

"In a major milestone, the leaders agreed to elevate India-Finland relations to "Strategic Partnership in Digitalisation and Sustainability". The two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to broaden and deepen cooperation in the areas of trade & investment, digitalisation & sustainability, clean energy & circular economy, semiconductors & critical minerals, education & innovation, technology, including AI, 6G, quantum computing and mobility & people-to-people ties. Both leaders reiterated their shared commitment to eradicate terrorism in all its forms," the MEA stated.

"Prime Minister Modi highlighted India's initiatives in digital transformation, skilling, and ease-of-doing business, and invited enhanced Finnish participation in India's flagship programmes. The leaders also exchanged perspectives on regional and global issues of concern. They agreed to advance cooperation in the multilateral fora as well," it added.

President Stubb thanked PM Modi for the warm welcome and highlighted that India is a key partner for Finland, noting that the newly signed EU-India Free Trade Agreement would open new avenues for trade, economic collaboration, science, and innovation.

"Thank you for the warm welcome to India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi. India is an important partner for Finland. The state visit will further deepen our cooperation in the fields of trade, the economy, science and innovation. The newly signed EU-India Free Trade agreement opens new opportunities for both countries," the Finnish President said in a post on X.

The visit and the agreements reached signal a comprehensive strategic vision for India-Finland relations, emphasising collaboration in digitalisation, sustainability, innovation, and technology, while creating a roadmap to expand bilateral trade, talent mobility, and joint research over the coming decade. (ANI)

