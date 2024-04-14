Kathmandu [Nepal], April 14 (ANI): The Indian Embassy in Kathmandu gifted 35 ambulances and 66 school buses to various organisations spread across different districts of Nepal, working in the fields of health and education.

India's Ambassador to Nepal, Naveen Srivastava, handed over the keys of the vehicles in the presence of Nepal's Finance Minister, Barsha Man Pun.

Out of the total 101 vehicles gifted today, two ambulances were handed over to the earthquake-affected Jajarkot and West Rukum districts by the representative of the Embassy of India in the presence of district officials and local residents, according to the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu press release.

Mayors and Chairpersons of Municipalities and Rural Municipalities of various districts, as well as representatives of various beneficiary organisations, political representatives, officials of Nepal government, and social workers, were also present at the event.

During the event, Naveen Srivastava said that this has been one of the long-standing initiatives of the Indian government under the Nepal-India Development Partnership to bolster the efforts of the Government of Nepal to strengthen its infrastructure in the health and education sectors.

The Indian Embassy in Kathmandu press release reads, "Ambassador further highlighted that this is a part of the robust and strong development partnership between India and Nepal and has a geographical spread throughout Nepal, touching people's lives and bringing out tangible progress in the development journey of Nepal."

In his remarks, Barsha Man Pun appreciated the government of India's various ongoing developmental projects in Nepal and expressed that these will continue to strengthen people-to-people connectivity and bilateral relations between the two countries. He emphasized that this flagship programme is very beneficial for the people of Nepal.

In a press release, the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu stated, "Since 1994, Government of India has gifted 1009 ambulances and 300 school buses across Nepal, including those gifted today. It is part of Government of India's continued support for the efforts of Nepal to strengthen its health and education facilities and to facilitate easy physical access to these services." (ANI)

