Abuja, Nov 17 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that a confident India has embarked on a new journey and the goal is to build a 'Viksit Bharat' as he outlined his government's achievements during the last ten years.

Addressing the Indian diaspora in the Nigerian capital, Modi also said that India has emerged as a new hope for the world, embodying growth, peace, prosperity, and democracy.

Modi, who began his speech with "Sannu, Nigeria", which translates to “Hello", said this was his first visit to Nigeria as Prime Minister, but he did not come alone.

"I have brought with me the fragrance of Indian soil and many good wishes for all of you on behalf of crores of Indians," Modi said.

Highlighting the achievements of his government, Modi said India has stepped out of its comfort zone, and the country is innovating and creating new paths - this has become the very essence of today's India.

"A confident India has embarked on a new journey today. The goal is clear - to build a Viksit Bharat," he said, amid chants of 'Modi-Modi' by the audience.

Modi said that India has now more than 1.5 lakh registered Startups.

"In the last decade, more than 100 Unicorns have been built. One Unicorn means an Rs 8,000-10,000 crore company. More than 100 companies are proof of the success of India's startup culture," he said, adding that India was able to achieve this because it came out of its comfort zone.

He said that in the last decade, India added USD 2 trillion to its GDP.

"In 10 years, the size of the Indian economy doubled. Today, India is the fifth largest economy in the world. The day isn't far when India will become a USD 5 trillion economy, and the third largest economy," he said.

He said the world is praising India for its progress in the Space industry. India has decided that soon Indians will be sent to space through our own Gaganyaan.

"India is also going to build its space station in the space. Leaving the Comfort Zone and making new paths has become India's second nature. In the last 10 years, 25 crore people have been lifted out of poverty," he said.

Modi is in Nigeria on the first leg of his three-nation visit at the invitation of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. This visit is the first by an Indian prime minister to Nigeria in 17 years. PTI

