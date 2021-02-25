New Delhi, February 25: India has not conceded any territory during the disengagement of troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), said the Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday.

"The tenth round of the senior commander's meeting was held on February 20. As agreed earlier by the two sides, the tenth meeting was convened within 48 hours of the completion of the disengagement in the north and south of Pangong Tso," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said during a virtual briefing here.

"India has not conceded any territory as a result of this agreement. On the contrary, it has enforced observance and respect for the Line of Actual Control and it has prevented unilateral change in the status quo. The mutual redeployment -- as a result of this agreement -- should not be misinterpreted," Srivastava added and said that there is absolutely no change with respect to India's position on the Line of Actual Control. India, Pakistan Agree for Ceasefire Along LoC at DGMO Meet, Joint Statement Issued.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar spoke to State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi this afternoon where the two leaders discussed the implementation of the Moscow Agreement and reviewed the status of disengagement.

"Spoke to State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi this afternoon. Discussed the implementation of our Moscow Agreement and reviewed the status of disengagement," the EAM wrote in a tweet.

The disengagement process from both the north and south banks of Pangong Lake was completed by the two nations and further disengagement is underway at other friction points. The armies of both India and China have agreed to disengagement in few areas and military troops have also been removed to maintain a status of pre-face-off that happened last year.

India and China have had a stand-off along the LAC since April-May last year due to actions of the Chinese Army and have held several rounds of military and diplomatic talks.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)