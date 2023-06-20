Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Vienna [Austria], June 20 (ANI): As the plenary chair of Wassenaar Arrangement, India hosted a technical briefing for over 20 Outreach Partner countries and Participating States at its Enhanced Technical Briefing (ETB) in Vienna.

Taking to Twitter, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, "A key initiative of India as the plenary chair of Wassenaar Arrangement! India hosts over 20 Outreach Partner countries and Participating States at its Enhanced Technical Briefing (ETB) today in Vienna. Being undertaken after 5 years, the WA ETB shared national implementation experiences and recent developments in Export Controls."

India assumed the chairmanship of the plenary of the Wassenaar Arrangement on January 1 for one year.

At the 26th annual Plenary of the WA held in Vienna on November 30 to December 1, Ireland handed over the chairmanship to Jaideep Mazumdar, India's Ambassador & Permanent Representative to UN & International Organizations in Vienna.

India also became a member of Wassenaar Arrangement on Export Controls for Conventional Arms and Dual-Use Goods and Technologies, showcasing the country's forward strides in geopolitics.

India joined the Wassenaar Arrangement on December 08, 2017, as its 42nd participating state.

Wassenaar Arrangement is a multilateral export control regime, which, through regular information exchange among members on transfers of conventional arms and dual-use goods and technologies, seeks to promote transparency and greater responsibility in such transfers and prevent destabilizing accumulations.

The Wassenaar Arrangement Plenary is the decision-making body of the Arrangement which operates based on consensus. (ANI)

