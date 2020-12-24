New Delhi [India], December 24 (ANI): India is in constant touch with the Chinese government regarding stranded Indian ships in China's ports, said the Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday.

"Cargo vessel MV Jagannath is on anchorage near Jingtang port in China since June 13 and has 23 Indian nationals on board. Another vessel, MV Anastasia, which has 16 Indian nationals is on anchorage near the Caofeidian port in China since September 20. Both ships are waiting for discharge of cargo," MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said during the weekly virtual press conference.

"Our embassy in Beijing has been in constant touch with provincial and central government authorities in China in this matter. They are requesting that the ships be allowed to discharge their cargo as well as crew members be allowed to be changed," Srivastava said.

He added the Chinese authorities have conveyed to India that due to the COVID-19 restrictions, the crew change is not permitted from these ports.

Srivastava further said India has taken note of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs' statement on Wednesday about the provision of necessary facilitation and assistance.

On the situation at Line of Actual Control (LAC), the MEA spokesperson said that the 20th meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs took place on December 18. "India and China continue to maintain communication through diplomatic and military channels. The discussions have helped both the countries to enhance understanding of each other's position," he said.

India and China agreed to continue to work towards ensuring complete disengagement in all friction points along the LAC in the Western sector at the earliest, the Ministry of External Affairs said. (ANI)

