New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI): The government said on Thursday that it supports all peace initiatives leading towards a lasting political settlement through an inclusive Afghan-led, Afghan-owned and Afghan-controlled process that would lead to peace and stability in the region.

Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said in a written reply in Rajya Sabha that India is in touch with various stakeholders within and outside Afghanistan including regional and international partners.

He was responding to a query about the government's stand on the Taliban which is trying to come into power in Afghanistan and action taken by the government to solve the issues of Afghanistan with other superpower countries of the world.

"As a contiguous neighbour and strategic partner, India has a steadfast policy to support sovereign, democratic and peaceful Afghanistan, where the interest of all sections of Afghan society including women, children and minorities are protected," he said.

"India supports all peace initiatives leading towards a lasting political settlement through an inclusive Afghan-led, Afghan-owned and Afghan-controlled process which would lead to peace and stability in the region," he added.

Muraleedharan said External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had participated in the inaugural session of the intra-Afghan negotiations in Doha held in September 2020.

"The Government is in touch with various stakeholders within and outside Afghanistan, including regional and international partners," he said. (ANI)

