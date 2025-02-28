New Delhi [India], February 28 (ANI): Highlighting the need to bolster cooperation between new Delhi and Brussels in the areas of digital technology, Artificial Intelligence and defence, EU President Ursula von der Leyen termed India as a "pillar of certainty" for Europe in an "increasingly uncertain world".

She lauded Prime Minister Modi's address at the Paris AI Summit earlier this month, and said that today, Europe and India are working together to shape a future in which AI is a driver of positive change in our economies and societies. The EU chief also affirmed her belief that the next ANI Summit hosted by India will turn out a huge success.

During the joint address with PM Modi on Friday, Ursula said, "At the Paris AI Summit, you (PM Modi) said that AI is writing the code of humanity; you are so right. I am convinced that Europe and India working together can shape a future in which AI is a driver of positive change in our economies and societies."

"I am glad to note that AI is a major focus of the Trade and Technology Council. The European AI Office and India AI Mission also agreed to deepen cooperation. And we will apply AI in the areas of natural hazards, climate change and bioinformatics. AI should be at the heart of our Strategic Agenda. The next AI Summit hosted by you, Prime Minister, will take us forward. You can count on the European Union that this Summit is going to be a big success," she added.

A large delegation of the European Commission held talks with Indian officials in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen at the Hyderabad House in the national capital. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and other ministers were present during the meeting.

Ursula further said that India and the EU are aiming at the interoperability of the two digital public infrastructures, which are the "world's largest and most advanced."

"India's Aadhaar and the EU digital wallet aim to offer public and private services to nearly 2 billion citizens. The interoperability of our digital identities will strengthen ties between the EU and India even more. Our digital cooperation also has an ambitious industrial agenda. We are committed to strengthening cooperation in semiconductor R&D and manufacturing. We are cooperating in the future of secure telecommunication networks. In particular, our industrial associations have agreed to cooperate closely on 6G," she said.

The European Commission President is on a two-day bilateral visit to India, accompanied by members of the European College of Commissioners. Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Anupriya Patel received Ursula von der Leyen at the airport.

This is Ursula von der Leyen's third visit to India. She previously visited India for a bilateral official visit in April 2022 and to attend the G20 Leaders' Summit in September 2023.

The EU chief also stressed the need for digital skills, while adding that India can help in closing the gap in Europe's competitiveness.

"Of course, technology is only as good as the people who can use it. That is why digital skills are so important. This is a topic very close to my heart. People are essential for Europe's competitiveness. Yet, we face a gap. India can help to close it. Let us increase student and skilled worker exchanges. Let us share expertise, talent and experience," Ursula said.

She emphasised deeper cooperation in the areas of security and defence and pointed the need to step up cooperation on land, sea and space. Ursula also asserted that for Europe, India is a pillar of certainty in an increasingly uncertain world.

The EU Chief also highlighted the importance of the Indian Ocean as a "lifeline" for global trade and said that ensuring its security is vital, not just for India but for the whole world/

"The third avenue I see is deeper cooperation in security and defence. For Europe, India is a pillar of certainty in an increasingly uncertain world. We know that authoritarian states are getting bolder, ignoring borders and threatening peace at sea. Now is the time to step up our security and defence cooperation on land, at sea and in space. Cybersecurity has never been so crucial. Our Cyber dialogue offers a platform for effective cooperation and information exchanges. Because threats are evolving and becoming more sophisticated by the day. Maritime security is just as essential," she said.

"The Indian Ocean is a lifeline for global trade. Ensuring its security is vital, not just for India but for the whole world. We should also explore expanding our joint naval exercises, building on our very successful operations in the Gulf of Guinea and the Red Sea. Finally, we should deepen cooperation in protecting the cables that ensure data connectivity between India and the European Union. On defence, we see avenues for cooperation. India is looking into diversifying its military supply and access to new capabilities, and so is Europe. So, both India and the European Union can be partners on this topic," the EU chief added.

While concluding her remarks, Ursula said that they are returning to Europe with fresh ideas for the future of India- Europe cooperation, adding that together, they send a "powerful and positive signal" to the world.

"Prime Minister, Ministers, Commissioners, we are going back to Europe with fresh ideas for the future of our cooperation and the Summit later this year. India and the EU are together greater than the sum of our parts. Together, we send a powerful and positive signal to the world. The planets are aligned - and so are Europe and India," she concluded. (ANI)

