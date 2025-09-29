New Delhi [India], September 29 (ANI): Kenyan Navy Commander, Major General Paul Owuor Otieno called on COAS General Upendra Dwivedi on Monday and held discussions on advancing the bilateral defence cooperation between the two maritime neighbours.

Sharing the details in a post on X, the ADGPI noted that the leaders held deliberations on enhancing regional security, prevailing geostrategic environment in the Indian Ocean Region and reaffirmed their shared commitment to peace & stability.

"Defence Cooperation- Major General Paul Owuor Otieno, Commander of the Kenya Navy, called on General Upendra Dwivedi, COAS, today. The interaction highlighted the enduring friendship between #India and Kenya, with discussions focused on advancing bilateral Defence Cooperation and enhancing regional security. Both leaders also deliberated on the prevailing geostrategic environment in the Indian Ocean Region and reaffirmed their shared commitment to peace & stability."

Earlier on Monday, Major General Paul Owuor Otieno received the Guard of Honour here in the national capital on Monday.

He had also paid tribute at the National War Memorial.

He is on an official visit to India from September 28 to October 2.

As per Kenya's Ministry of Defence, Major General Paul Owuor Otieno is serving as the 14th Commander of the Kenya Navy. His career, spanning over three decades, is marked by a series of significant contributions to military operations, peacekeeping missions, and strategic development in Kenya.

Over a distinguished 37-year career, Major General Paul Owuor Otieno has held several Command, Staff, and Peace operations-related appointments locally and abroad.

India and Kenya are maritime neighbours.

The contemporary ties between India and Kenya have now evolved into a robust and multi-faceted partnership, marked by regular high-level visits, increasing trade and investment, as well as extensive people-to-people contacts.

Earlier in June this year, MoS Defence Sanjay Seth and the Cabinet Secretary for Defence of the Republic of Kenya, Roselinda Soipan Tuya, EGH, jointly unveiled the India-Africa Commemorative War memorial honouring the fallen soldiers of India and Kenya, Pillar at Mile 27, Taita Taveta County, Kenya, on June 23, 2025.

The two nations share a common legacy of struggle against colonialism. Many Indians participated in and supported the freedom struggle of Kenya.

Most notably, the Indian Navy's First Training Squadron (1TS), engaged in a spirited yoga session, held a band performance along with the Kenya Navy, among several other activities it conducted during the port call, the Navy spokesperson shared on Sunday.

Senior officers of the 1TS held discussions and hosted a deck reception on board INS Shardul, further strengthening the maritime cooperation between India and Kenya.

The ships of the Indian Navy's First Training Squadron (1TS) - INS Tir, INS Sujata, INS Shardul and ICGS Sarathi - made a port call at Mombasa, Kenya on September 25. (ANI)

