Male [Maldives], February 20 (ANI): India and Maldives have signed multiple agreements in public broadcasting and sustainable urban development, informed the Maldivian Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid on Saturday.

"Today, we ink MoUs in the fields of public broadcasting, sustainable urban development. The #MaldivesIndiaPartnership continues to expand into new areas of cooperation, for the mutual benefit of our people!" the Maldivian Foreign Minister wrote in a tweet.

"Housing is a key priority for the Government! Letter of Intent signed between Fahi Dhiriulhun Corporation and EXIM Bank of India, for 2000 social housing unit, is a step forward! Happy to see increasing interest from Indian investors in the Maldives," he added.

Shahid said that an MoU was signed to establish a Geydhoshu Masplant in Noonu Kendhikulhudhoo adding that the agreement would "allocate Indian grant assistance under the High Impact Community Development Projects scheme towards the development of a small-scale fish processing plant in the island!"

The Maldives government and EXIM Bank of India signed the Second Amendatory Dollar Credit Line Agreement that will "re-purpose balance of the 2011 USD 40 million LoC, towards the development of roads across the Maldives - a much-needed investment in the Maldives!"

According to informed sources, India's rapid and comprehensive assistance to the Maldives since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has further reinforced its credentials of being the first responder. Maldives was the first country to receive COVID-19 vaccines from India when India gifted 100,000 doses in January 2021.

According to a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday, during his visit to the Maldives, the EAM will call on President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih and "have substantive discussions" with the Ministers for Foreign Affairs, Defence, Finance, Economic Development and Planning and Infrastructure.

It further stated that Jaishankar will also call on Speaker Mohamed Nasheed and meet with other political leaders. After his Maldives visit, Jaishankar would visit Mauritius on February 22-23.

During his visit to Mauritius, the minister will call on President Prithvirajsing Roopun and Prime Minister Pravind Jagnauth. He will also meet his counterpart the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and International Trade and Minister for Land Transport and Light Rail, Alan Ganoo. (ANI)

