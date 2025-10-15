New Delhi [India], October 15 (ANI): The Deputy Prime Minister of Mongolia, Amarsaikhan Sainbuyan hailed the ties between India and Mongolia and said that they look forward to expanding cooperation across several avenues with India.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, he shared that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had visited Mongolia in 2015 for the celebration of the 60th anniversary of the diplomatic ties.

He added, "President of Mongolia is here paying a state visit for the 70th anniversary of our diplomatic relationship."

On the bilateral relationship, he said, "The Indian-Mongolian relationship has been going on very well and we have a strategic partnership agreement. We have many strategic projects already underway and we look forward to expanding our trade, economic, cultural, educational and also humanitarian cooperation with India."

The Ministry of External Affairs stated on Tuesday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi covered the entire gamut of bilateral relations during talks with President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa of Mongolia.

Official Spokesperson of the MEA, Randhir Jaiswal, said that both sides agreed to deepen relations across all sectors.

In a post on X, MEA said, "Advancing the India-Mongolia Strategic Partnership: PM Narendra Modi held extensive discussions with President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa of Mongolia covering the entire gamut of India-Mongolia bilateral relations. Both leaders agreed to further deepen defence and security, trade and investment, development cooperation and capacity building and spiritual and cultural ties. A postage stamp to mark 70 years of the diplomatic relations between the two countries was released by the leaders."

President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa is currently on a four-day state visit to India from October 13 to 16, marking the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries and the 10th anniversary of their strategic partnership. (ANI)

