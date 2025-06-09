Commander of the Namibian Air Force, Air Vice Marshal Teofilus Shaende with Vice Chief of Air Staff, Lieutenant General NS Raja Subramani (Image Credit: X/@adgpi)

New Delhi [India], June 9 (ANI): Commander of the Namibian Air Force, Air Vice Marshal Teofilus Shaende, on Monday met with Vice Chief of Air Staff Lieutenant General NS Raja Subramani here to discuss further strengthening bilateral defence engagement, with a focus on enhanced training cooperation, capability development, and strategic partnership between the two nations.

In a post on X, Additional Directorate General of Public Information wrote, "Air Vice Marshal Teofilus Shaende, Air Force Commander of the Namibian Air Force, called on Lieutenant General NS Raja Subramani, #VCOAS and held discussions on further strengthening bilateral defence engagement, with a focus on enhanced training cooperation, capability development and strategic partnership between the two nations."

Earlier in the day, Air Vice Marshal Teofilus Shaende paid tribute to India's bravehearts at the National War Memorial in Delhi.

"Air Vice Marshal Teofilus Shaende, Commander of the Namibian Air Force, laid a wreath at #AmarJawanJyoti, paying homage to India's #Bravehearts. A solemn tribute on behalf of his delegation, reflecting deep respect and enduring friendship at the #NationalWarMemorial," National War Memorial posted on X.

India and Namibia enjoy warm and cordial relations. The Namibian people and leadership view India as a dependable and trusted friend. Indian support during their liberation struggle is warmly recalled by Namibian leaders, according to the Indian High Commission in Namibia statement. India was among the first nations to raise the question of Namibian independence in the UN.

After Namibian independence, the Indian Observer Mission was upgraded to a full-fledged High Commission on 21 March 1990. Namibia opened a full-fledged resident Mission in New Delhi in March 1994, according to the statement.

The 4th round of India-Namibia Foreign Office Consultations took place in Windhoek in 2022. During the meeting, the two nations conducted a comprehensive review of the existing bilateral relations. (ANI)

