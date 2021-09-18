New Delhi [India], September 18 (ANI): The 15th edition of India-Nepal Joint Military Training Exercise "Surya Kiran" will commence from September 20 at Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand, the Army informed on Saturday.

The exercise is aimed at sharing experiences gained during the conduct of various counter-insurgency operations by both countries.

Also Read | Afghanistan Crisis: Afghan Central Bank Urges People To Use Local Currency in Transactions.

"15th Edition of India-Nepal Joint Military Training Exercise Surya Kiran is commencing from September 20, 2021, at Pithoragarh," said the Additional Directorate General of Public Information, Army.

According to the Ministry of Defence, an Infantry Battalion from Indian Army and an equivalent strength from Nepali Army would be sharing their experiences gained during the conduct of various counter-insurgency operations over a prolonged period in their respective countries.

Also Read | Earthquake in US: Quake of Magnitude 4.3 Hits Los Angeles.

As part of the exercise, both the Armies would familiarise themselves with each other's weapons, equipment, tactics, techniques and procedures of operating in a counter-insurgency environment in mountainous terrain. Also, there would be a series of Expert Academic Discussions on various subjects such as Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief, High Altitude Warfare, Jungle Warfare etc.

The joint military training would culminate with a gruelling 48 hours exercise to validate the performance of both the armies in counter-insurgency in mountainous terrain. The exercise is part of an initiative to develop interoperability and sharing expertise between the two nations.

"This joint military training will go a long way in improving bilateral relations and also will be a major step towards further strengthening the traditional friendship between the two nations," the ministry said. The last edition of Exercise Surya Kiran was conducted in Nepal in 2019. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)