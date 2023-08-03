London, Aug 3 (PTI) India is one of the world's most coherent and argumentative democracies where institutions zealously protect their independence, said Indian High Commissioner to the UK Vikram Doraiswami at a special celebration in London ahead of Independence Day on August 15.

As the chief guest of the Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan's annual festivities to mark the 76th year of India's independence on Wednesday evening, the Indian envoy reflected upon the inclusive spirit of the over 50-year-old cultural organisation.

“The spirit of the Bhavan, historically, has been about inclusion, of welcoming and inquiry. And, it is very much in line with the spirit of India as an independent nation,” said Doraiswami.

“For all our complications and challenges, India is a coherent and functioning democracy. In fact, it is held together because it is a democracy because it has independent institutions because it's not just an electoral democracy but a democracy in which institutions are independent and zealously, even jealously protective of their independence and their ability to act,” he said.

“It is a nation that is fond of argument...probably the most argumentative democracy in the world, which is a good thing because without that argument, without that ferment, without that sense of inquiry, we would not be a democracy,” he said.

The High Commissioner also appealed to the diaspora to embrace the Bhavan's many musical and meditative offerings that encompass the complexity and diversity of India's culture.

The annual Independence Day celebration brought together several members of the Indian diaspora as they reflected upon the Bhavan's over 50-year-long legacy of promoting Indian culture and tradition in the UK.

Dr M.N. Nandakumara, the Sanskrit scholar who has served as the Executive Director of the iconic institution for much of that time was also felicitated for his recent honorary Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) conferred by King Charles III “for services to the teaching, performance and accessibility of Indian classical arts in the UK”.

“This honour is in recognition of the work that the Bhavan has been doing in this part of the world for the past 50 years. I thank you all (the diaspora) from the bottom of my heart for all the things you have been doing to uphold our culture and heritage. Come here to the Bhavan more often, strengthen our hands so that we may serve the cause of our culture even more,” said Dr Nandakumara.

Different age groups of Bhavan students took to the stage to present specially rehearsed patriotic melodies such as Rabindranath Tagore's 'Ekla Cholo Re' and ‘Sare Jahan Se Achcha', followed by Kathak and Bharatanatyam performed depicting the freedom struggle and concluding with the national anthem 'Jana Gana Mana'.

The cultural centre's chairman, Subhanu Saxena, revealed that the Bhavan would be collaborating with the Indian High Commission and the Nehru Centre in London for a special poetry event in the autumn.

“I think we're also entering an era where the teachings and values of ancient India are becoming very relevant to the world,” said Saxena.

The Mayor of the local borough of Hammersmith where the Bhavan is located, Councillor Patricia Quigley, described it as a hub of Indian culture in the heart of London and British Indian peer Lord Raj Loomba spoke of its illustrious history for over half a century.

The Bhavan registered as the Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan with the Charity Commission in England, operates a series of classes to teach Yoga, Sanskrit and other Indian languages, besides classical Indian music and dance. As pointed out by Doraiswami, it was created within the premises of an old church building.

“What could be a better sign of the (inclusive) spirit of the Bhavan in that it takes that which is sacred, and it continues to flourish, even if it is a different tradition,” said the High Commissioner.

The High Commission of India's celebration to mark the 77th Independence Day on August 15 is planned as a community celebration on August 26, in collaboration with the Indians in the UK diaspora group, at the Navnat Centre in west London.

