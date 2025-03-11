Union Minister Annpurna Devi at the 69th UNCSW session at the UN Headquarters in New York. (Photo: X/ @Annapurna4BJP)

New York [US], March 11 (ANI): India has reiterated its strong commitment to the empowerment and welfare of women and children at the 69th Session of the Commission on the Status of Women (UNCSW), currently taking place at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, an official press release by the Ministry of Women and Child Development reported.

A delegation from the Government of India, led by Union Minister for Women and Child Development (WCD) Annpurna Devi, participated in discussions at the global forum, which commenced on March 10, 2025.

Delivering India's national statement at the Ministerial Forum, Annpurna Devi addressed the central theme of this year's session--the review and appraisal of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action on its 30th anniversary.

She reflected on the global progress and persisting challenges in achieving gender equality and realising the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. She emphasised India's significant strides in addressing the 12 critical areas of concern outlined in the Beijing Declaration, reaffirming the nation's steadfast dedication to advancing the rights, opportunities, and holistic development of women and children.

In her address, the Minister highlighted the transformative role of flagship initiatives that have contributed to improving access to health, nutrition, education, and economic empowerment for women and children across the country, reported the press release.

She stressed the importance of ensuring effective implementation and wider outreach of these programs so that every woman and girl can fully exercise their rights and entitlements. Reaffirming India's commitment to gender equality, she stated that the welfare of women and children remains central to the nation's progress.

Annpurna Devi underscored the government's multi-faceted approach in fostering a future where every woman is empowered, and every child is nurtured within a safe and supportive environment. She reiterated that India's policies and initiatives reflect a determined effort to create a society where gender equality is not just an aspiration but a reality.

The 69th UNCSW session has drawn participation from UN member states, intergovernmental organisations, private sector representatives, philanthropists, academics, civil society groups, women's collectives, and UN agencies.

As the principal global intergovernmental body dedicated to promoting gender equality and women's empowerment, the Commission will continue deliberations until March 21, 2025. (ANI)

