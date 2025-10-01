New Delhi [India], October 1 (ANI): Secretary (West) Sibi George represented India at the National Day celebrations of the Republic of Armenia and affirmed the commitment to the longstanding India-Armenia friendship.

The details were shared by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in a post on X.

It highlighted how the ties between India and Armenia are rooted in history and built on the recent high-level engagements among the leadership of both countries.

"Secretary (West) Sibi George @AmbSibiGeorge represented India at the National Day celebrations of the Republic of Armenia. He reaffirmed commitment to the longstanding friendship rooted in history, building on recent high level engagements among the leadership of both countries", the MEA Spokesperson wrote on X.

Earlier in June, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan in Marseille, where they held a "useful discussion on our close cooperation and regional developments".

On March 11, India and Armenia signed two major Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) during the visit of Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan to India.

An MoU was signed between India's Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) and Armenia's Center of Drug and Medical Technology Expertise (CDMTE) on cooperation in regulating medical products.

Another MOU was signed between the Sushma Swaraj Institute of Foreign Service and the Diplomatic School of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia on cooperation

.Armenia FM Mirzoyan held a meeting with EAM S Jaishankar and exchanged views on regional and global matters of shared interest.

During the meeting, the two leaders reviewed the whole range of growing India - Armenia bilateral cooperation, including in the areas of political exchanges, trade, economy, connectivity, education, culture, and people-to-people contacts.

"The two ministers held productive discussions where they reviewed the whole range of growing India-Armenia bilateral cooperation including in the areas of political exchanges, trade, economic, connectivity, education, culture, and people-to-people contacts. They agreed to explore cooperation in digital technologies, and pharmaceuticals. The discussions also focused on multilateral cooperation at the UN and other fora. The Ministers also exchanged views on regional and global matters of shared interest," the Ministry of External Affairs stated. (ANI)

