Geneva [Switzerland], September 23 (ANI): India strongly reiterates the need for an immediate cessation of all hostilities in Ukraine and a return to diplomacy, said envoy to UN in Geneva, Indra Mani Pandey and added that the trajectory of the conflict is a matter of "profound concern."

He made these remarks at the ongoing 51st Session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva. "The trajectory of the Ukraine conflict is a matter of profound concern. India strongly reiterates the need for an immediate cessation of all hostilities and a return to dialogue and diplomacy."

The Ambassador also recalled Prime Minister Narendra Modi's message where he had emphasized that this "cannot be an era of war."

He stressed that India has taken note of the updates on the human rights and humanitarian situation in Ukraine and called for an independent and objective investigation into the matter.

"We believe that there can be no justification for violation of human rights or of international law, even in conflict situations. Any such acts of violations need to be investigated in an objective and independent manner. We have strongly condemned the killings of civilians and supported the call for an independent investigation. Moreover, the Ambassador also said that the impact of the conflict is being felt worldwide. "We have all experienced its consequences in terms of surging costs and actual shortages of food grains, fertilizers and fuel. India has worked with its partners to mitigate these challenges."

Speaking on the humanitarian aid to Ukraine, the envoy exhorted that the international community should continue to respond positively to the need for humanitarian assistance in Ukraine. "India has recently handed over its twelfth consignment of humanitarian aid to Ukraine," he said apprising the gathering of India's assistance to Ukraine.

"We continue to reiterate that the contemporary global order is anchored in international law, the UN Charter and respect for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of all States. These principles must be upheld, without exception." (ANI)

