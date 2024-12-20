Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 20 (ANI): India sent humanitarian assistance consignment to Lesotho compromising of 1000 metric tonnes of rice to help in addressing the food security and nutritional requirements of people in Lesotho.

In a post on X, the spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal wrote, "India sends humanitarian assistance to Lesotho. A consignment of 1000 MT rice, today departed from Nhava Sheva Port for Lesotho. The consignment will help in addressing food security and nutritional requirements of the friendly people of Lesotho."

India and Lesotho enjoy a strong relationship that has stood the test of time and is based on shared values and principles, underpinned by the noble objective of South-South cooperation.

The two countries have held frequent interactions across various platforms.

In October, the India GCC Trade Council organized the UN South-South Cooperation meeting, was attended by the Ambassadors of the Kingdom of Lesotho, amongst other partners.

Earlier this year in August, India and Lesotho also held the 5th round of Joint Bilateral Commission for Cooperation.

Both sides reviewed bilateral relations and discussed ways for cooperation in areas of development partnership, trade and economic relations, agriculture, health, infrastructure, consular and cultural issues among others.

During the meeting, the two sides carried out a comprehensive review of the existing bilateral relations, including enhancing of cooperation in development partnership, trade and economic relations, energy, agriculture, health, art and culture and consular matters.

As per the MEA, there are about 4000 Indian expatriates and PIOs in Lesotho working as teachers, accountants and other professionals. Some of them are engaged in business as well. The community has a reasonably high economic profile in the country. There is an Indian Association which organises periodic functions and has hosted well-attended cultural performances by troupes sent by ICCR from time to time. (ANI)

