Geneva [Switzerland] April 2 (ANI): The Rajasthan Samagra Kalyan Sansthan (RSKS India) made a significant impact during the 58th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC-58) with its side event entitled "Breaking Barriers: Advancing Gender Equity and Empowering Women in India."

This event, hosted at the United Nations Office in Geneva, showcased India's progressive advancements in gender equality and the empowerment of women, uniting global policymakers, activists, and experts for an essential conversation.

SN Sharma, CEO of RSKS India, opened the event with a keynote speech in which he highlighted the transformative impact of education, healthcare, and economic independence on the future of women in India. He pointed out programs such as Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, MUDRA Yojana, and the 33 per cent reservation for women in Panchayati Raj, emphasizing their significance in both rural and urban settings.

Deepak provided an overview of national policies designed to support women, while Faiza Rifaat, who advocates for gender equality in healthcare, focused on initiatives like Ayushman Bharat and the Prime Minister Safe Motherhood Campaign. She recognized the vital contributions of ASHA workers in enhancing maternal and child health throughout India.

The conversation broadened to agriculture, with Arvind Kumar from the India Water Foundation discussing the emergence of women-led Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs). He praised their growing leadership role in fostering economic and technological progress within the sector.

Feminist social activist Poonam Sharma underscored the rising involvement of women in higher education and STEM disciplines, citing the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the INSPIRE Program as crucial facilitators. In contrast, Asma Shora highlighted improvements in gender equality in Jammu and Kashmir, noting advancements in political participation, safety, and economic prospects.

Javed Ahmed Baig, a well-known human rights advocate, spoke about the socio-economic advancement of women in Jammu and Kashmir but also raised urgent issues regarding human rights abuses in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (POJK) and Gilgit-Baltistan (POGB). He called for international intervention to safeguard women's rights in these areas.

Bringing in an environmental perspective, water management expert Shweta Tyagi emphasized women's leadership in water conservation initiatives under the Jal Jeevan Mission, highlighting their roles in sustainability and eco-friendly enterprises.

The session was moderated by environmentalist and conservationist Sai Sampat, who maintained a balanced and enlightening dialogue throughout. The event ended with a call for global cooperation to promote gender equality and acknowledge the crucial role women have in shaping societies.

The session at UNHRC-58 reinforced India's dedication to gender equity, demonstrating that empowering women is not merely a matter of justice but also a catalyst for wider societal transformation. (ANI)

