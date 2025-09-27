Cape Town [South Africa], September 27 (ANI): The navies of India and South Africa concluded the 13th Navy Staff Talks from September 24 to 26, as per the Indian Navy. The talks focused on strengthening operational ties, expanding areas of bilateral cooperation, and maritime security across the Indian Ocean.

According to an Indian Navy statement, the 13th Staff Talks were co-chaired by Rear Admiral (RAdm) Nirbhay Bapna, ACNS (FCI), and RAdm M Nkomonde, Chief Director Maritime Strategy, South African Navy.

The talks focused on strengthening operational ties, exploring technical and training collaborations, and expanding avenues towards bolstering bilateral cooperation and maritime security across the Indian Ocean.

As per the statement, the Indian Navy delegation leader also called on the Chief of the South African Navy and the Flag Officer Fleet.

The Staff Talks reinforce India-South Africa maritime bonds and promote peace and stability in the Indian Ocean Region.

The Indian Navy also shared the details in a post on X.

India and South Africa regularly exchange high-level military delegations to enhance military cooperation between the two countries, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) noted in a previous statement.

As per the MEA, the Defence Cooperation between India and South Africa officially commenced in 1996 with the signing of an MoU on "Cooperation in the field of Defence Equipment" which was further revised by an MoU on "Defence Cooperation" in 2000.

Consequently, an India-South Africa Joint Defence Committee (JDC) co-chaired by the Defence Secretaries of both countries was instituted, with several editions of it being held so far.

India's links with the struggle for freedom and justice in South Africa date back to the period during which Mahatma Gandhi started his Satyagraha movement in South Africa over a century ago.

India and South Africa established a strategic partnership in March 1997.

2023 marked 30 years of the re-establishment of diplomatic relations with South Africa. Against the background of India's consistent support to the anti-apartheid struggle, there has been a steady consolidation of close and friendly ties with South Africa, both bilaterally and through BRICS, IBSA and other fora.

As per the MEA, a number of bilateral agreements have been concluded between the two countries since the assumption of diplomatic relations in diverse areas ranging from economic and commercial cooperation, defence, culture, health, human settlements, public administration and science and technology. India's Technical and Economic Cooperation Programme (ITEC) has been a useful medium of promoting cooperation in the development of human resources. (ANI)

