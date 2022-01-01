New Delhi [India], January 1 (ANI): India has supplied the next batch of humanitarian assistance consisting of 500,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin to Afghanistan, the External Affairs Ministry said on Saturday.

A statement by the MEA stated that the humanitarian assistance was handed over to the Indira Gandhi Hospital in Kabul.

The release said that another batch of additional 500,000 doses would be supplied in the coming weeks.

India has committed to provide to Afghan people humanitarian assistance consisting of food grains, one million doses of COVID-19 vaccine and essential life-saving drugs.

Earlier last month, India delivered 1.6 tons of medical assistance to Afghanistan through World Health Organization (WHO).

"In the coming weeks, we would be undertaking the supply of wheat and the remaining medical assistance. In this regard, we are in touch with UN agencies and others for finalizing the modalities for transportation," the MEA said.

The Taliban took over control of Kabul on August 15 and following this the country has been battered by deepening economic, humanitarian and security crisis.

A combination of a suspension of foreign aid, the freezing of Afghan government assets, and international sanctions on the Taliban, have plunged a country already suffering from high poverty levels into a full-blown economic crisis. (ANI)

