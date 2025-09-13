New Delhi [India], September 13 (ANI): In a major achievement, India has won the bid to host the 5th Coast Guard Global Summit (CGGS) in 2027, a decision taken unanimously by the CGGS participants.

This recognition marks the growing stature of India in the global maritime domain and reaffirms the country's leadership role in advancing international maritime cooperation, an official statement highlighted.

As per the statement, the announcement was made during the 4th Coast Guard Global Summit held in Rome, Italy, from September 11-12.

The Indian delegation was led by Director General Paramesh Sivamani. The Summit, attended by delegates from 115 countries and international organisations, underscored its importance as a premier global forum for Coast Guard cooperation.

During the ceremony marking the handover of the CGGS Presidency, the Director General of the Indian Coast Guard highlighted the Summit's role as a beacon of global Coast Guard cooperation in addressing shared maritime challenges. He expressed appreciation to the Italian Coast Guard for their warm hospitality and to the Japan Coast Guard for its role as Secretariat of the CGGS.

Outlining India's vision, Director General ICG announced that India will host the 5th CGGS in Chennai in 2027, coinciding with the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the Indian Coast Guard. This will be a three-day event featuring an International Coast Guard Fleet Review and a World Coast Guard Seminar, designed to showcase maritime unity and provide a platform for dialogue on emerging challenges and opportunities in the maritime domain. He emphasised that no single nation can address the full spectrum of maritime challenges alone, and that the 5th CGGS in Chennai will serve as an inclusive forum to foster interoperability, trust, and stronger global cooperation, the statement highlighted.

During the Summit, Director General ICG also held a meeting with the Commandant, Italian Coast Guard (ITCG).

The official statement said that in alignment with the Defence Cooperation Clause of the India-Italy Joint Strategic Action Plan 2025-2029, discussions with ITCG reaffirmed the shared commitment of both sides to strengthening cooperation in Maritime Search and Rescue (M-SAR), Marine Pollution Response and Environmental Protection, prevention of transnational maritime crimes, information exchange, and maritime domain awareness, as well as capacity building, training, and technical assistance. (ANI)

