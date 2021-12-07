By Naveen Kapoor

New Delhi [India], December 7 (ANI): India is hosting a two-day cyber security seminar for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) countries in New Delhi on December 7-8.

The event is being organised under the auspices of SCO - Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure (RATS).

Headquartered in Tashkent, RATS is meant to assist SCO members in fighting terrorism.

Representatives of China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Pakistan will be participating in the cyber security seminar hosted by India in New Delhi

Pakistan High Commission in Delhi has confirmed the participation of delegation in the cyber security meet

There is a freeze in bilateral relations between India and Pakistan for years as India maintained that terror and talks cannot go hand in hand.

However, at multilateral forums, India and Pakistan have been engaging at some levels. In June this year, NSA's (National Security Advisor) of SCO countries met in Dushanbe. At the meeting, NSA Ajit Doval underlined the need to take action against proscribed terrorists and also called for an action plan to tackle Pakistan based terror outfits Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish.

India and Pakistan also held talks on the water under the permanent Indus Water Commission in March this year.

Last month, India also invited Pakistan for a regional security dialogue on Afghanistan, Islamabad decided to skip the meeting. (ANI)

