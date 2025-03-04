Kathmandu, Mar 4 (PTI) India on Tuesday pledged to provide NRs 43.31 million to construct an operation theatre building for an eye hospital in Dang district of western Nepal.

The foundation stone for the construction of the operation theatre building of Rapti Eye Hospital was laid jointly by Tikaram Khadka, mayor of Tulsipur Sub-metropolitan City and Basishtha Nandan, first secretary, Indian Embassy, Kathmandu at Tulsipur Sub-metropolitan City of Dang

The government of India's grant under Nepal-India Development Cooperation is being utilised for the construction of the operation theatre building and other allied facilities, a press release by the Indian Embassy in Nepal said here.

