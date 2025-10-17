New Delhi [India], October 17 (ANI): COAS General Upendra Dwivedi met Lieutenant General Kayanja Muhanga, Commander Land Forces, Uganda and held discussions towards enhancing defence cooperation through joint training, professional military education and institutional exchanges.

In details shared by the Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADGPI) of the Indian Army, it was noted, "On the sidelines of #UNTCC2025, General Upendra Dwivedi, #COAS, engaged in a productive interaction with Lieutenant General Kayanja Muhanga, Commander Land Forces, Uganda. The discussions centred on enhancing defence cooperation through joint training, professional military education and institutional exchanges. Both sides reaffirmed their shared commitment to strengthening the partnership under the UN peacekeeping framework and advancing mutual learning for achieving excellence."

The meeting between the leaders comes shortly after Union Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh held talks with Odongo Jeje Abubakar, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uganda, on Thursday to expand partnership across all domains.

Singh said that both countries enjoy warm ties based on mutual respect.In a post on X, he said, "Delighted to meet H.E. Mr. Odongo Jeje Abubakhar, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uganda. India and Uganda enjoy warm relations grounded in historical ties and mutual respect. We held productive discussions on strengthening and expanding our partnership across multiple dimensions--including trade, defence, development cooperation, and capacity building."

India and Uganda have historic ties.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had noted in a previous statement that the relations between India and Uganda, over the years, have acquired a greater depth and breadth in areas such as political, defence, economic, commercial, cultural, education, health and tourism to name a few.

The meeting between the two leaders came on the sidelines when New Delhi hosted the UNTCC Chiefs Conclave from October 14 to 16, 2025, bringing together senior military leadership of over 30 nations.

During the UNTCC hosted by India, leaders of the armed forces from across the world shared the challenges in the complex evolving global security environment and how countries can strengthen cooperation and carry forward the noble mission of global peace.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that India stands firm in upholding the "rules-based order" of the world, even as some nations "violate and undermine" international rules.

"Nations realised that for the development, growth and prosperity, peace is essential. India was a founding signatory of the UN charter. It reflected India's own philosophy of 'Vasudhev Kutumbhkam', which teaches us that the world is one family," he said.

Earlier on Tuesday, COAS General Dwivedi underscored, "Hosting this conference in India is not only a privilege but also a reaffirmation of our shared determination to strengthen cooperation and carry forward the noble mission of global peace. It also reflects the Indian ethos of Vasudhaiva Kutumbukam- the word is one family and that of Vishwa Bandhu- India as a friend to all". (ANI)

