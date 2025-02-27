New York, Feb 27 (PTI) India and the United Nations have signed a Memorandum of Understanding renewing a dedicated project at the world body to broadcast news from the UN in Hindi and enhance public outreach in the language.

India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador P Harish and UN Under Secretary General, Department of Global Communications (DGC) Melissa Fleming signed the Memorandum of Understanding renewing the ‘Hindi@UN' Project for a period of five years, from April 1, 2025, to March 31, 2030, during a ceremony held at the Permanent Mission of India Wednesday.

Also Read | Nilam Shinde Accident News: Emergency US Visa Granted to Father of Indian Student Who Is in Coma After Being Hit by 4-Wheeler in California.

The Government of India has pledged USD 1.5 million per annum for five years, over and above the cumulative contribution of USD 6.8 million to date for the purpose.

Fleming emphasised the importance of social media in the present day and focused DGC's efforts on disseminating messages in Hindi by maximising the use of social media through the Hindi@UN project, particularly among Hindi speakers.

Also Read | Chandrayaan-3 Mission Will Pave Way to Understanding Water Sources To Establish Habitation on Moon: Ex-NASA Astronaut Mike Massimino.

Speaking on the occasion, Harish mentioned that the renewal of the MoU is a testimony to the Government of India's commitment to give greater prominence to Hindi, including in the United Nations as one of its non-official languages, a press release issued by the Mission said.

Further, the renewal is a testimony to India's strong and historic commitment to multilingualism, it added.

The event was attended by senior UN officials and members of the diplomatic corps.

The MoU on the project's establishment was signed between the Indian Government and DGC in 2018, with the primary focus on broadcasting UN news in Hindi.

The Hindi@UN project was launched in 2018 in collaboration with the UN Department of Public Information to enhance the public outreach of the United Nations in the Hindi language, and to spread greater awareness about global issues among millions of Hindi-speaking people around the world.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)