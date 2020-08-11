Washington [US], Aug 11 (ANI): Indian Ambassador to US Taranjit Singh Sandhu said that India and US have great potential for collaboration in healthcare such as in pharma, basic research, vaccines, diagnostics, devices, telemedicine, hospital administration, healthcare supplies, health-care expertise.

Speaking at a virtual discussion titled 'India-US Partnership in Healthcare & Medical Research virtual event', Sandhu said, "The global health emergency has made it clear that ensuring equitable, affordable and timely access to health care products and technologies is a priority for all. The global pharma and healthcare industry bear an outsized responsibility in meeting the current challenge."

On India-US partnership amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Indian Ambassador said, "Indian pharma companies, which are world leaders in affordable low-cost medicines and vaccines, are also collaborating with US companies in vaccine development, therapeutics and diagnostics. Gilead has entered into licensing agreements with seven Indian companies including Cipla, Jubilant Sciences, Dr. Reddy's among others to manufacture REMDESIVIR and supply it to more than 127 countries. India has been working with the US private sector in vaccine development. There are at least three ongoing collaborations of Indian and US companies and institutions to co-develop and produce a COVID-19 vaccine."

He further said that the US is a global leader in pharmaceutical research and development and India can learn a lot from the US to develop its own pharma innovation ecosystem.

Speaking on the long-standing partnership between India and the US in health and scientific research, he said that the scientists and institutions of both countries have been actively engaged in the exchange of information. "COVID 19 Virtual Networks being developed under India-US Science and Technology Endowment Fund (IUSTEF) will allow Indian and US scientists and engineers to carry out joint research activities virtually and leverage current infrastructure and funding mechanisms," he said.

"The US biopharma industry invested around USD 102 billion in R&D in 2018, higher than any other industry in the US. India has large pool scientists and researchers. In fact, over decades, many Indian doctors, scientists and researchers have come to the United States and distinguished themselves." (ANI)

