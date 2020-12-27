New Delhi, December 27: Indian and Vietnamese Navy on Sunday concluded the two-day passage exercise in the South China Sea as part of efforts to boost maritime cooperation between the two countries.

"Passage Exercise #PASSEX between #IndianNavy and #Vietnam People's Navy on 26 Dec 20. Reinforcing #Maritime #Interoperability and jointness," the Indian Navy wrote on Twitter.

On December 25, Indian Navy Ship (INS) Kiltan reached NhaRong Port, Ho Chi Minh City under Mission Sagar-III with 15 tonnes of Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) stores for flood-affected people of Central Vietnam. Saudi Arabia Announces Discovery of Four New Oil and Gas Fields, Likely to Boost Production.

According to an official statement, this mission of INS Kiltan is part of India's HADR assistance to Vietnam during the ongoing pandemic. Mission Sagar-III is being undertaken in accordance with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of SAGAR (Security And Growth for All in the Region) and reiterates India's position as a dependable partner, and the Indian Navy as the Preferred Security Partner and First Responder. The Mission also highlights the importance accorded to ASEAN countries and further strengthens the existing bonds.

