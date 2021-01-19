New Delhi [India], January 19 (ANI): India will succeed only when it is an Atmanirbhar Bharat, said External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr S Jaishankar while delivering the 33rd Intelligence Bureau Centenary Endowment Lecture on Monday.

Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar wrote "Delivered the 33rd IB Centenary Endowment Lecture on Redefining Security. Four major global reasons to reimagine security, protect national interests and facilitate India's rise."

The minister pointed out the growing challenges of borderless politics and said, "Growing challenge of borderless politics, played for the benefit of few, in the name of many. Is shaping narratives and perceptions impacting security."

"Important to be clear-eyed about the world we live in and confident about what we want. Must bear in mind we are an open society. Our values must always come out stronger," Jaishankar wrote in a tweet.

"Possibility of unrestricted political warfare involving more capabilities and their greater exercise. Also linkaging of autonomous sectors for political messaging," Jaishankar wrote in another tweet.

Jaishankar further stated, "Securitizing of the routine through a web of technologies, activities and instruments, often without user-awareness," adding that "the factor in surveillance capitalism and enterprises with mega-interests and noted the expanded definition of national security to include social, economic, tech, digital, health and cultural dimensions."

"Swimming upstream is the karma of all rising powers. A rising India will only succeed when it is an Atmanirbhar Bharat," he wrote in a subsequent tweet. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)