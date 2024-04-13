By Ashoke Raj

New Delhi [India], April 13 (ANI): In response to the heightened tensions resembling a wartime scenario between Iran and Israel, Indian airlines have opted to avoid Iranian airspace and utilise alternative routes to ensure the safety and security of their operations.

Also Read | Baisakhi and Puthandu 2024: Canadian PM Justin Trudeau Extends Vaisakhi and Tamil New Year Greetings to People, Says 'Better, Fairer, and More Inclusive Country for Everyone'.

Indian airlines are altering flight paths for Europe and the Middle East due to escalating tensions between Iran and Israel. Air India and Vistara, two major carriers, have opted to avoid Iranian airspace following the Indian government's advisory urging citizens to steer clear of travel to Iran. As a result, they are now taking longer routes to ensure passenger safety and operational stability.

Vistara Air issued a statement regarding changing the flight path due to ongoing tensions between Iran and Israel.

Also Read | Iran Captures ‘MSC Aries’: Israel-Linked Cargo Ship Seized by Iran Near Strait of Hormuz Have 17 Indian Nationals Onboard: Report (Watch Video).

In the statement, Vistara Air said, "Due to the current situation affecting parts of the Middle East, we are making changes to flight-paths of some of our flights. Contingency routes, which are kept available to ensure operational continuity during such eventualities, are being used instead."

Vistara Airlines has acknowledged that it will be taking longer routes as a precautionary measure, resulting in increased travel time to reach destinations.

"This may result in longer flight times on certain routes and associated delays. The situation is being monitored closely and further changes will be made if required," a Vistara spokesperson said.

Air India, the largest Indian airline with extensive operations in Europe, the US, and the Middle East, has said that they are monitoring the developing situation in the Middle East.

Air India said in a statement, "We are closely monitoring the developing situation in the Middle East. Presently, our aircraft will operate on alternate flight paths to and from India- according top priority to the safety of our passengers and crew."

On April 12, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) issued a travel advisory to Indian citizens on Friday and asked them to refrain from travelling to both countries until further notice. The ministry further asked people who are currently in Iran or Israel to contact Indian embassies and register themselves.

In an official release, the MEA said, "In view of the prevailing situation in the region, all Indians are advised not to travel to Iran or Israel till further notice. All those who are currently residing in Iran or Israel are requested to get in touch with Indian Embassies there and register themselves. They are also requested to observe utmost precautions about their safety and restrict their movements to the minimum."

Tensions escalated between Iran and Israel amid the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas. As has been reported globally, Tehran vowed revenge after Israel launched airstrikes on the Iranian embassy in the Syrian capital, Damascus. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)