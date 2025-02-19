Tel Aviv [Israel], February 19 (ANI): Indian Ambassador-designate to Israel, JP Singh met the Chief of State Protocol Gil Haskel and presented a copy of his credentials on Wednesday, as per the Indian Embassy in Israel.

Jitender Pal Singh of Indian Foreign Service batch of 2002, previously the Joint Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs, was appointed as the next Ambassador of India to Israel on January 24, a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs said.

In a post on X, Indian Embassy in Israel said, "Ambassador-designate JP Singh met the Chief of State Protocol Gil Haskel and presented a copy of his credentials today."

"Presenting credentials" is a formal process where a person or group shows their official documents to establish their authority or legitimacy.

Earlier, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday met with his Israeli counterpart Gideon Sa'ar on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference (MSC) in Germany.

Jaishankar and Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar discussed the current situation in West Asia. He shared the details regarding his meeting with Sa'ar on X.

In a post shared on X, Jaishankar wrote, "Great to meet FM Gidon Saar of Israel on sidelines of MSC 2025.Exchanged views on the current situation in West Asia/Middle East. Underlined the strength and significance of our bilateral partnership."

On February 11, Israel's Minister of Economy Nir Barkat said that the governments of India and Israel are aligned to make "very strong successful business to business relationships." He stated that Israel is scaling rapidly to becoming a dominant global power.

While speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the India-Israel Business Forum event in New Delhi on Tuesday, Barkat lauded government to government relationship between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu and noted that Israelis love to travel to India and vice versa.

He said, "Israel has 10,000 startups, which is in ratio by far the most entrepreneurial country in the world. We excel in classic high-tech, agro-tech, food-tech, aqua-tech, desert-tech and climate change. We are very powerful naturally in defence and homeland security and in advanced industries. So, what we find, these clusters, these business clusters are very relevant for India. And we have a number of companies in each one of these business clusters sitting down and collaborating with numerous hundreds of companies here in India." (ANI)

