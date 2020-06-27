Chicago [USA], June 27 (ANI): An anti-China demonstration was staged outside the Chinese Consulate here by the members of the Indian-American community on Friday (local time).

The protestors were carrying banners that read 'China Stop Bullying!' and another banner saying, 'Boycott Chinese products, buy American'.

The protestors were seen carrying posters which read that Taiwan and Tibet are not part of China. Along with the banners, the demonstrators also waved the Indian and American flags.

"They are stealing American jobs (due to which) so many people have been laid off. They are threatening several countries in the world including Vietnam, Taiwan, Singapore and India," said a protestor.

He added, "They are trying to flex their muscles and intimidate everyone. We are here to protest against that. We are looking for economic reforms and requesting them to behave like civilised people."

The protestor went on to accuse China for the spread of COVID-19 pandemic and said that "all the viruses have come from China".

"They are causing so much damage. Millions of people around the world are suffering because of the virus. I think the Chinese need to stop threatening and treating their own people as slaves," he said.

Earlier, the Indian community in Canada on Wednesday held an anti-China protest outside the Chinese Consulate office in Vancouver.

While protesting against Beijing, people were seen holding banners of 'Back off China' and 'Stop killing people in India'.

Twenty Indian soldiers lost their lives in a violent face-off in Galwan Valley on June 15 after an attempt by the Chinese troops to unilaterally change the status quo during de-escalation in eastern Ladakh.

Indian intercepts reveal that the Chinese side suffered 43 casualties including dead and seriously injured in the clash. (ANI)

