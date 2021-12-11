Washington, Dec 11 (PTI) Indian American doctors have donated USD300,000 for the development of a food bank and an Indian community centre in the state of New Jersey as part of their efforts to give it back to the community they live in.

The Monmouth Ocean County Association of Physicians of Indian Origin has donated USD150,000 each for a food bank and an Indian Cultural Centre in Toms River in New Jersey, a media release said Friday.

MOCAPPI, which has been able to raise over USD500,000 over the years through the annual charitable galas, popular golf outings, and other events, will continue to work for the betterment of society through its impactful donations.

“It was a long-time dream of MOCAAPI members to make an impactful donation which is being fulfilled today by making a USD150,000 donation to Fulfill Food Bank of Monmouth Ocean Counties and USD150,000 to the Indian Cultural & Community Centre to build a much-needed Community Hall in Toms River,” MOCAAPI president, Dr Avinash Gupta said.

“With everyone's participation, generosity and thanks to our past presidents' efforts, we have been able to raise over USD500,000 over the years,” he added.

