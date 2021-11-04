New Delhi [India], November 4 (ANI): After Pakistan declined permission to Go First's Srinagar-Sharjah flight to use its airspace, Indian authorities have asked Islamabad to grant overflight clearance for the flight in the "larger interest of the common people."

The sources said India took up the matter promptly with Pakistan through diplomatic channels.

Also Read | China's Western Theatre Command Oriented Towards Responding to Conflict With India.

"This matter was promptly taken up with Pakistan through diplomatic channels and we've requested Pakistan to grant overflight clearance for this flight in the larger interest of the common people who have booked tickets on this route," they said.

Earlier, Pakistan had declined to allow the use of its airspace for flights from Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar to Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates.

Also Read | Diwali 2021: New York’s World Trade Center Lit Up for Deepavali (See Pics).

"Pakistan has refused use of its airspace to Go First's Srinagar-Sharjah flight. It has raised concerns over the use of their airspace. Matter reported to the concerned ministries; MoCA (Ministry of Civil Aviation), MEA (Ministry of External Affairs) and MHA (Ministry of Home Affairs) are looking into it," a government source told ANI.

Last month, Union Home Minister Amit Shah flagged off the first international flight services from Srinagar to Sharjah.

India's low-cost airline Go First became the first airline to launch direct flights from Srinagar to Sharjah.

A Go First official told ANI that their "flight is operational as per schedule." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)