Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], March 9 (ANI): The General Directorate of Saudi Civil Defence said on Sunday that an Indian and a Bangladeshi national were killed after a projectile struck a residential area in Al-Kharj city. The incident also resulted in injuries to 12 Bangladeshis.

Sharing the details in a post on X, the General Directorate of Saudi Civil Defence said, "A military projectile struck a residential area in Al-Kharj Governorate, resulting in two deaths and injuries to 12 residents. The Civil Defense spokesperson stated that on Sunday, March 8, 2026 (corresponding to 9/19/1447 AH), the Civil Defense responded to a military projectile strike on a residential compound belonging to a maintenance and cleaning company in Al-Kharj Governorate."

The post further noted, "The incident resulted in the deaths of two individuals, one of Indian and one of Bangladeshi nationality, and injuries to 12 Bangladeshi residents, as well as material damage. The spokesperson emphasized that targeting civilian infrastructure is a blatant violation of international humanitarian law, and that the standard procedures for such incidents were implemented."

Earlier on Saturday, Dubai Media Office confirmed that debris from an aerial interception fell onto a vehicle in the Al Barsha area, resulting in the death of a Pakistani driver.

In a post on X, it also shared that authorities had confirmed a minor incident on the facade of a tower in Dubai Marina, with no injuries reported.

The developments follow amid escalating tensions in West Asia after a joint US-Israel military strike on February 28 on Iranian territory resulted in the death of its Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and other senior figures, prompting a fierce response from Tehran.

In retaliation, Iran launched waves of drone and missile attacks across multiple Arab countries.

Now in its 9th day, the conflict has seen the humanitarian toll in Iran continuing to rise. According to Al Jazeera, the scale of the devastation is mounting, with official figures revealing that "over 1,300 people have been killed" since the violence began.

The intensification of the fighting is such that "around 100,000 have been displaced", as residents are "forcing many to flee their homes" in search of safety. This mass movement of people has overwhelmed relief efforts, as the UN refugee agency reports a "surge in urgent calls for assistance" to address the growing needs of the affected population. (ANI)

