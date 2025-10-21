New Delhi [India], October 21 (ANI): Spokesperson of Chinese Embassy in India, Yu Jing on Tuesday said that Indian and Chinese troops exchanged sweets on the occasion of Diwali.

The act marked a goodwill gesture on both ends.

"China and India troops exchanged sweets at LAC on Diwali, marking a gesture of goodwill between the two sides," she said in a post on X.

Earlier on March 25, the 33rd meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC) was held in Beijing.

During the meeting, the officials of the two nations reviewed the situation along the Line of Actual Control in the India-China border areas and agreed on the early resumption of cross-border cooperation and exchanges, including on trans-border rivers and Kailash-Mansarovar Yatra.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) press release, both nations explored various measures and proposals to implement the decisions taken during the meeting of the Special Representatives on the India-China boundary question in Beijing in December 2024 and advance effective border management. The two sides agreed to maintain and strengthen diplomatic and military mechanisms.

In a press release, the MEA stated, "Held in a positive and constructive atmosphere, the meeting comprehensively reviewed the situation along the Line of Actual Control in the India-China border areas. Peace and tranquillity on the border are critical for the smooth development of overall bilateral relations."

"The two sides explored various measures and proposals to give effect to the decisions taken during the 23rd meeting of the Special Representatives on the India-China boundary question in Beijing in December 2024 and to advance effective border management. The two sides agreed to maintain and strengthen relevant diplomatic and military mechanisms towards this end. They also exchanged views on early resumption of cross-border cooperation and exchanges, including on trans-border rivers and Kailash-Mansarovar Yatra," it added.

According to the MEA statement, Gourangalal Das, Joint Secretary (East Asia), led the Indian delegation to the meeting, and Hong Liang, Director General of the Boundary and Oceanic Affairs Department of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, led the Chinese delegation. (ANI)

