New Delhi [India], December 27 (ANI): In a remarkable display of prompt and coordinated action, Indian Coast Guard Ship Shoor rescued nine Indian crew from MSV Tajdhare Haram that sunk in Pakistan's Search and Rescue Region as a result of timely coorperation between Pakistan's Maritime Security Agency and the ICG.

The Indian crew from Maneuver Support Vessel (MSV) Tajdhare Haram sunk due to flooding.

Also Read | Hanukkah 2024: Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu Thanks 'Good Friend' Prime Minister Narendra Modi for Chanukah Greetings.

In a post on X, the ICG said, ""INTERNATIONAL COOPERATION SAVES LIVES! Indian Coast Guard ship Shoor rescues 9 Indian crew from MSV Tajdhare Haram sunk in Pakistan's SRR due to flooding. Timely coordination between ICG and Pakistan MSA ensures swift life-saving response!"

https://x.com/IndiaCoastGuard/status/1872270654571270152

Also Read | US Shocker: Pizza Delivery Woman Stabs Customer, Steals Possessions After Dispute Over Bad Tip in Florida; Arrested.

https://x.com/IndiaCoastGuard/status/1872287447637504149

On December 5 too, as a result of coordination between both the entities, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) successfully rescued 12 crew members of the sunken Indian vessel MSV Al Piranpir from the North Arabian Sea on December 4, an official statement said.

This humanitarian search and rescue mission saw close collaboration between the Indian Coast Guard and Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA), with both nations' Maritime Rescue Coordination Centres (MRCCs) maintaining continuous communication throughout the operation, as per the statement.

In a post on X, the Indian Coast Guard said, "India Coast Guard ship Sarthak successfully rescued 12 Indian crew members of Sunken Dhow Al Piranpir from the North Arabian Sea. The vessel sank on 04 Dec 24 however, the crew had abandoned ship on a dinghy. This humanitarian mission saw close collaboration between ICG and Pak MSA, with both nations' MRCCs maintaining coordination throughout the operation and Pak MSA aircraft assisting in search of survivors. Rescued crew are being brought back to Porbandar."

https://x.com/IndiaCoastGuard/status/1864559336313270574

The mechanized sailing vessel (Dhow) Al Piranpir, which had departed from Porbandar enroute to Bandar Abbas, Iran, reportedly sank in the morning hours of December 4 due to rough seas and flooding. The distress call was received by ICG's Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) Mumbai, which promptly alerted ICG Regional Headquarters (North West) in Gandhinagar. ICG Ship Sarthak was immediately diverted to the reported location.

MRCC Pakistan was also contacted to alert mariners in the area, and their assistance was swiftly provided. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)