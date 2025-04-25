London [UK], April 25 (ANI): Members of the Indian community and the Indian diaspora staged a strong protest outside the Pakistan High Commission in London, condemning the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

Holding Indian flags, banners, and placards, the protesters expressed deep sorrow over the loss of innocent lives and demanded justice for the victims.

They raised slogans against terrorism and criticized Pakistan for allegedly supporting and sheltering terror groups responsible for such attacks.

The demonstration was peaceful yet powerful, drawing participants from various age groups and backgrounds who came together in solidarity with the victims and their families.

Meanwhile, in a significant development amid heightened diplomatic tensions, the Indian government on Friday revoked all categories of visas issued to Pakistani citizens, except long-term visas, diplomatic and official visas, with immediate effect from April 27.

However, medical visas issued to Pakistani nationals will be valid only till April 29.

"The Government of India has revoked all existing Visas issued to Pakistani nationals, except Long Term Visas, Diplomatic and Official visas, with immediate effect from 27th April 2025. Medical Visas issued to Pakistani nationals will be valid only till 29th April 2025," Ministry of Home Affairs said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan held a video conference with the chief secretaries of all the states and asked them to take necessary action in this regard.The fresh decision taken by the MHA marks a sweeping policy shift aimed at tightening border security and regulating the presence of Pakistani nationals within the country following the deadly April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 tourists.

Following the decision, Union Home Minister Amit Shah held telephonic consultations with the chief ministers of all states, directing them to identify Pakistani nationals currently residing in their respective territories, and instructed to take immediate steps to ensure the prompt deportation of these individuals. (ANI)

