New Delhi [India], March 8 (ANI): A contingent of the Indian defence forces will participate in the celebrations of the National Day of Mauritius, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the chief guest for the event, the Ministry of External Affairs announced on Friday.

An official statement by the MEA said that, at the invitation of the Prime Minister of Mauritius, Navinchandra Ramgoolam, PM Modi will pay a State Visit to Mauritius from March 11-12 and attend the National Day celebrations of Mauritius on March 12 as the Chief Guest.

"A contingent of Indian Defence Forces will participate in the celebrations along with a ship from the Indian Navy. Prime Minister last visited Mauritius in 2015", the statement added.

As per the MEA, during the visit, PM Modi will call on the President of Mauritius, meet the Prime Minister, and hold meetings with other senior dignitaries and leaders of political parties in Mauritius. The Prime Minister will also interact with the members of the Indian-origin community and inaugurate the Civil Service College and the Area Health Centre, both built with India's grant assistance. A number of Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) will be exchanged during the visit.

India and Mauritius share a close and special relationship rooted in shared historical, cultural and people-to-people ties. Further, Mauritius forms an important part of India's Vision SAGAR, that is, Security And Growth for All in the Region.

The Ministry of External Affairs observed that the PM's visit will reaffirm the strong and enduring bond between India and Mauritius and reinforce the shared commitment of both countries to enhance the bilateral relationship across all sectors.

Last month, Mauritius PM Ramgoolam said while addressing the country's Parliament said, "I have great pleasure to inform the House that following my invitation, Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India, has kindly agreed to be the Guest of Honour for our National Day celebrations. It is indeed a singular privilege for our country to host such a distinguished personality who is doing us this honour, despite his very tight schedule and his recent visits to Paris and the United States."

Ramgoolam further said that the visit serves as a testament to the strong and enduring relationship between the two countries. (ANI)

