Athens [Greece], May 29 (ANI): Samajwadi Party MP Rajeev Rai, who is part of the all-party delegation led by DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, said that wherever the group has gone, they have received full support from both foreign governments and the Indian community.

Rai added that people across countries, along with the Indian diaspora, stand with India, its army, and its government, and this unity is the real strength of the nation.

Also Read | UK: Moulton Man Sentenced to 26 Months in Prison, Placed on Sex Offenders’ Register After Indecent Photos of Children and Animals Found on His Phone.

Speaking to ANI on Wednesday (local time), Rajeev Rai said, "Wherever we have gone, all the countries and the Indians everywhere are with us. The entire diaspora is with the country, our army, and the government, and this spirit is the strength of India... We have not only convinced the governments of different countries, but people there are also with us..."

Former Indian Ambassador to the European Union, Manjeev Singh Puri, part of the same delegation, emphasised that all civilisational nations must unite against terrorism and bring perpetrators to justice.

Also Read | Pakistan: Married Hindu Woman Kidnapped, Forcibly Converted and Married off to Muslim Man in Pak Town, Claims Family.

Puri stated that Greece has a deep understanding of terrorism and is fully aware of the role Pakistan has played in spreading it globally. "...All civilizational nations must be against terrorism, must bring terrorists to justice and must ensure that terrorism has no plan. Greece has its own understanding of terrorism, and a very strong understanding. They also know the country from which terrorism has spread all over the world, and I mean strictly. I should say Pakistan. They are well aware of it. They've been strong in telling us that they stand with us," Puri said.

The delegation, led by DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, also includes Rajeev Rai (Samajwadi Party), Mian Altaf Ahmad (Jammu and Kashmir National Conference), Brijesh Chowta (BJP), Prem Chand Gupta (Rashtriya Janata Dal), Ashok Kumar Mittal (Aam Aadmi Party), and Former envoys Manjeev S Puri and Jawed Ashraf.

The delegation aims to brief international partners on India's response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and its broader fight against cross-border terrorism while engaging with leaders in Spain, Greece, Slovenia, Latvia, and Russia.

The multi-party delegation, consisting of seven groups led by one MP each, has been initiated to counter global misinformation and highlight India's zero-tolerance policy on terrorism. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)