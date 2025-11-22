Johannesburg [South Africa], November 22 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi was accorded a vibrant and heartfelt welcome by the Indian diaspora upon his arrival in Johannesburg on Friday (local time). Members of the community showcased folk dances representing 11 Indian states, highlighting the rich cultural diversity of India on a global stage.

The short cultural programme, titled "Rhythms of a United India," featured performances from Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Odisha, West Bengal, Assam, Bihar, Jharkhand and Rajasthan.

Also Read | Who Are Netra Mantena and Vamsi Gadiraju, the US-Based Couple Whose Luxury Udaipur Wedding Donald Trump Jr Is Attending?.

Prime Minister Modi praised the effort, calling it a commendable reflection of India's unity in diversity and the diaspora's continued connection to their roots.

"India's vibrant cultural diversity on display in South Africa! Members of the Indian community took the lead in showcasing folk dances from 11 states of India during a short cultural programme aptly titled 'Rhythms of a United India.' It is commendable how the Indian community has remained connected with its roots," PM Modi wrote on 'X'.

Also Read | IAF Plane Crash in Dubai: Tejas Fighter Jet Meets With Accident During Aerial Display at Dubai Air Show, Indian Air Force Regrets 'Loss of Life' (Watch Videos).

Later, upon his arrival at a hotel in Johannesburg, the Prime Minister witnessed a special musical performance dedicated to the holy river Ganga.

Tamil folk singer Kumari Ambigay performed a rendition of the Girmitiya song "Ganga Maiya," originally a Bhojpuri composition, which she translated into Tamil for the occasion.

"It was a Bhojpuri song which I translated into the Tamil language...I am feeling very happy as I met PM Modi for the first time," Ambigay told ANI.

As the Prime Minister witnessed the song performance, he termed it a joyful and emotional experience. PM Modi stressed that the song embodies the hope and unwavering courage of those people who came to South Africa many years back.

"It was a very joyful and emotional experience for us to witness the performance of the South African Girmitiya song 'Ganga Maiya' in Johannesburg. Another special aspect of this performance was that the song was also sung in Tamil! This song embodies the hope and unwavering courage of those people who came here many years ago. Through these songs and bhajans, they kept India alive in their hearts. Therefore, witnessing this cultural connection still vibrant today is truly commendable," PM Modi wrote on 'X'.

A member of the Indian diaspora who performed to welcome PM Modi expressed happiness over the occasion and considered it as a lifetime moment.

"It was a lifetime moment...PM Modi saw the performance very patiently," she told ANI.

During his visit, the Prime Minister also met the winners of the Bharat Ko Janiye (Know India) Quiz. He highlighted the importance of the initiative in deepening the diaspora's engagement with India's history and culture.

"Met the winners of the Bharat Ko Janiye (Know India) Quiz in South Africa. This Quiz encourages members of our diaspora to learn more about India's history, culture and more. It truly strengthens our diaspora's connect with India," PM Modi wrote on 'X'.

Prime Minister Modi is in South Africa from November 21 to 23 to participate in the G20 Summit 2025. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)