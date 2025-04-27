London [UK], April 27 (ANI): Members of the Indian diaspora countered the Pakistani protest outside the Indian High Commission in London on Sunday.

Several protesters condemned the April 22 attack and highlighted that it was not the first time such terror activity has taken place in the region.

"I am an Indian citizen and a Hindu of Jammu and Kashmir. Today, I have come here because there was a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, which was carried out by Pakistan. I have come here to protest against Pakistani terrorists who were involved. This is not the first accident in Jammu and Kashmir," a member of the Indian diaspora said.

"Many such accidents have happened by the terrorist which Pakistan has committed. Many such times in Kankot, Gaddi Kot, in Dangri of Rajouri, where Hindus were identified and attacked. Selective targeting has been done. As we saw in Pahalgam, they were asked to tell which religion they belonged to. They were asked to read something. So we are standing here against what is happening," she added.

Referring to the mass exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits from Kashmir valley in 1990 when Pakistan-backed radicals threatened the minority community, forcing them to flee, the woman said that the Indians in London were raising their voices against the terror attacks.

"Already Kashmiri Hindus have migrated from the Kashmir Wadi and many terrorist attacks have taken place from the Jammu division where I come from. Here in London, the Indian diaspora has stood up to raise its voice against this," she added.

Another member of the Indian diaspora said, "We are really saddened by what has happened and that's why we have come over here to support our Indian community that lives abroad but our hearts are always with our motherland. And it's happening again and again and that's what saddens us. We are doing a peaceful demonstration over here. I know there are people from the other side standing there shouting slogan, instigating us, but that's not us. We are here to tell them to stop terrorising us. We do not support this. Please go away and if you have to do something, do in your home," he said.

An Indian said that the terrorists will face their karma one day.

"We are protesting peacefully. The opposite site is furious with us, but we will always be on the side of peace. We are following the footsteps of peace and believe that the karma of everyone will come back to them," he said.

A member of the Indian diaspora told ANI that they gathered there to counter Pakistan's protest.

"Pakistanis protested outside the Indian High Commission and we gathered here for a solidarity protest to counter their protest. We are all protesting peacefully."

Another member of the Indian diaspora said, "People of Indian origin organised a peaceful protest in the UK, after some anti-social elements announced a protest outside the Indian High Commission. We are here to show our support and solidarity to the families of the 27 people who died in the terror attack. We hope the Indian government gives a reply to Pakistan in a language they understand."

Members of the Indian community held a protest outside the Pakistan High Commission in London on Friday and condemned the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

The demonstration was peaceful yet powerful, drawing participants from various age groups and backgrounds who came together in solidarity with the victims and their families.

Terrorists attacked tourists at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam on April 22, killing 25 Indian nationals and one Nepalese citizen while leaving several others injured. (ANI)

