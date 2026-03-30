Kuwait City [Kuwait], March 30 (ANI): The Indian Embassy in Kuwait on Monday expressed condolences upon the death of an Indian national due to an attack on a desalination facility in Kuwait.

The embassy said that they were in touch with the authorities to render all possible assistance.

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In a post on X, the embassy said, "Embassy of India in Kuwait expresses its deepest condolences at the tragic demise of an Indian national due to an attack on a desalination facility in Kuwait yesterday. The Embassy is closely coordinating with the Kuwaiti authorities to render all possible support and assistance."

https://x.com/indembkwt/status/2038471103677362403?s=20

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Earlier, Kuwait's Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy on Monday stated that an Indian worker was killed and a service building at a major power and water desalination plant sustained significant damage following what authorities described as Iranian strikes on Sunday evening.

According to a statement issued by the ministry's official spokesperson, the strike targeted a service building at one of Kuwait's power and water desalination plants, resulting in the death of the Indian national and "significant material damage" to the facility.

"A service building at one of the power and water desalination plants was attacked as part of the Iranian aggression against the State of Kuwait. This resulted in the death of one worker (of Indian nationality) and significant material damage to the building," the statement read.

Technical and emergency teams were deployed immediately under approved emergency plans to manage the aftermath of the incident and help sustain the plant's operational capacity.

The ministry said this response was undertaken in full coordination with Kuwait's security and relevant authorities to secure the affected site.

"Technical and emergency teams immediately began their work, in accordance with the approved emergency plans, to address the aftermath of the incident and maintain operational efficiency. This was done in full coordination with security and relevant authorities to secure the affected sites," the statement added.

The spokesperson further urged calm among the public and warned against spreading rumours, stressing that official updates would be released transparently as the situation develops. (ANI)

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