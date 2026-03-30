Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], March 30 (ANI): Back in 2021, when Komalika Bari emulated her state-mate Dipika Kumari in becoming only the second Indian women recurve archer to clinch the World Cadet and World Junior titles, a lot was expected from the Jamshedpur-born archer.

But the transition to the senior circuit after a stupendous showing in the junior circuit hasn't been that smooth for Komalika, who has been knocking on the doors of the Indian national team for major events like the Asian Games and the 2028 Olympics, according to a press release.

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With the race for spots in the Indian team for the 2026 Asian Games reaching its final leg, Komalika has not only been working extensively on her technique but also on her mental preparations and handling pressure at a camp in Pune.

"I am currently in the Top 16 and part of the training camp, and I am preparing seriously for the Asian Games selection. I am also looking to participate in as many competitions to gain experience while maintaining our training schedule," said Komalika to SAI Media. The Jharkhand archer is a star attraction in the archery competition at the inaugural Khelo India Tribal Games being played here.

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"My ultimate focus is on the (2028) Olympics. Right now, my training is very intense, and I am putting in a lot of hard work. The main emphasis is on staying mentally strong, because that plays a very important role in performance. My journey has taught me that there will always be ups and downs, but with hard work and determination, you can overcome them and move forward," said Komalika, who insisted that apart from gaining match experience, she also hopes to inspire more tribal kids to take up the sport as a career.

Komalika picked up the bow and arrow for the first time at the age of 12. She was supported by her mother, an anganwadi (a rural child care centre in India) worker. The mother took Komalika to a local archery coach in Birsanagar, and that started his career. It was in 2012 that Komalika started meeting her early challenges. Her family was not able to afford even a bow for her practice in the initial days, and as a result, she took aid of make-shift bows made up of bamboo during her initial training.

Four years after she began her training, Komalika entered the Tata Archery Academy in Jamshedpur and began training under coaches Dharmendra Tiwari and Purnima Mahato. But the journey to the premier archery academy in India was not easy for her, as she had to cycle 18 km daily to reach her destination from her Birsanagar-based home.

"When I started archery, I had many seniors who were established athletes and whom I looked up to as role models. We would usually see them only during competitions, and that inspired us a lot. That is one of the main reasons I am participating in the Khelo Tribal Games -- I want people to see me compete and feel encouraged to come forward and take part. There are still many who are not participating. But the Khelo India Tribal Games is a very good platform that provides motivation and exposure," said the 24-year-old, who will be participating in individual, team and mixed team events at the Khelo India Tribal Games.

Having already won an individual silver at the Khelo India University Games 2020, Komalika knows the importance of the Khelo India platform and how the Tribal Games can give impetus to the development of sportspersons from a tribal background.

"The Tribal Games have the potential to change the entire ecosystem, especially for tribal athletes. The initiative taken by Khelo India and the way these Games are being organised is very impressive. Normally, national-level competitions are focused on a single sport, but here multiple sports are being conducted together, similar to the National Games," she added. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)