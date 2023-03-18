Kathmandu [Nepal], March 18 (ANI): The Indian Embassy in Kathmandu live-streamed and virtually participated in the inauguration of the Global Millets (Shree Anna) Conference on Saturday to celebrate the International Year of Millets (IYM) 2023.

Inaugurated and addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu organized an event to mark the occasion which was attended by more than 50 distinguished guests.

According to the Embassy, Madhu Kumar Marasini, Secretary, Nepal's Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Supplies, Ken Shimizu, FAO Country Representative for Nepal and Bhutan were present in the event. Apart from them, representatives of various industry and agricultural associations and members of the Indian community also took part in the event.

At the conference, PM Modi unveiled a stamp and a coin to mark the IYM 2023. He also announced ICAR-IIMR (Indian Council of Agricultural Research -Indian Instituteof Millets Research) as the Global Centre of Excellence in Millets Research.

The United Nations General Assembly declared 2023 as the International Year of Millets on 5 March 2021 through a resolution tabled by India along with Bangladesh, Kenya, Nepal, Nigeria, Russia and Senegal and co-sponsored by more than 70 UN member states, with the aim to raise awareness about the importance of millet for food security, nutrition, and climate resilience.

"The Government of India has adopted a multi-stakeholder engagement approach to makeIYM 2023 a people's movement, positioning India as the 'Global Hub of Millets' through year-long national and global campaigns and activities," the Embassy stated in the release.

It further said, "The Embassy of India, Kathmandu remains committed to fostering stronger ties between India and Nepal through such meaningful initiatives and promoting sustainable agricultural practices for a healthier, greener future."

Following the inauguration of the conference by PM Modi, a lunch was served to the attendees showcasing the versatility and nutritional benefits of various millets through culinary preparations. (ANI)

