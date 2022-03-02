Kathmandu, Mar 2 (PTI) The Indian embassy in Kathmandu will be one of the country partners for the Himalayan Hydro Expo 2022 scheduled to be held here from April 1-3 to find markets for Nepal's hydroelectricity in India, officials organising the event said on Wednesday.

Besides the Indian embassy, the UK embassy and the Consulate of Canada will be the country partners for the event, the largest hydropower exhibition in Nepal, to be held under the theme- Creating Markets for Nepal's Hydropower.

Besides finding markets for Nepal's hydroelectricity in India, the expo will also provide platform for exchange of ideas and experiences between Nepalese and Indian hydropower promoters and experts, Krishna Prasad Acharya, President of Independent Power Producers' Association of Nepal (IPPAN), the main organiser of the event said.

The main aim of the expo is to focus on the domestic as well as international market for Nepal's hydropower, which will soon exceed the domestic demand, IPPAN said.

During the event, around 100 stalls, 50 per cent of which belong to foreign companies, will showcase their products and services and it would attract at least 50,000 visitors, according to the organisers.

Nepal-India power conclave will also be organised at the sideline of the expo. The themes of the conclave will be hydropower generation, transmission, technology and trade.

Drone Hydropower video making competition will be one of the attractions of the expo.

