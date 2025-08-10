Washington, DC [US], August 10 (ANI): India's Ambassador to the United States, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, spoke to US Senator Lindsey Graham to share New Delhi's perspective on energy security, including the growing energy trade between India and the US.

"Spoke to Senator @LindseyGrahamSC and shared with him the Indian perspective on our energy security, including increasing energy trade with the United States," Kwatra said in a post on X.

Also Read | NASA's SpaceX Crew-10 Dragon Carrying 4 Astronauts From US, Japan and Russia Returns After 148 Days on ISS, Splashdown off San Diego Coast (Watch Video).

https://x.com/AmbVMKwatra/status/1954206497157616000

The conversation comes after US Senator Lindsey Graham on Friday (local time) urged India to use its influence with Russia to help end the war in Ukraine, calling it one of the most significant steps to improve India-US relations.

Also Read | Earthquake in Russia: Quake of Magnitude 6.1 on Richter Scale Strikes Kuril Islands.

"As I have been telling my friends in India, one of the most consequential things they could do to improve India-U.S. relations is to help President Trump end this bloodbath in Ukraine," Graham posted on X.

"India is the second largest purchaser of Putin's cheap oil, the proceeds of which fuel his war machine. I hope Prime Minister Modi emphasised to Putin in their recent phone call the need to end this war in Ukraine justly, honourably and forever. I have always believed India has influence in this matter and I am hoping they will use it wisely," he wrote.

https://x.com/LindseyGrahamSC/status/1953864439444234374

His comments came on the same day Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced he had a "very good and detailed" conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Had a very good and detailed conversation with my friend, President Putin. I thanked him for sharing the latest developments on Ukraine," PM Modi said in a post on X. "We also reviewed the progress in our bilateral agenda, and reaffirmed our commitment to further deepen the India-Russia Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership. I look forward to hosting President Putin in India later this year."

However, the meeting with Senator Graham also comes amid escalating trade tensions, after US President Donald Trump imposed an additional 25 per cent tariff on imports from India earlier this week in response to New Delhi's continued purchase of Russian oil. The new tariff, set to take effect after 21 days, will raise the total duty on Indian goods to 50 per cent. Trump cited national security and foreign policy concerns, claiming that India's imports of Russian oil pose an "unusual and extraordinary threat" to the United States.

According to the White House order, the levy will apply to all Indian goods imported into the US, except for items already in transit or those qualifying for specific exemptions.

In a strong domestic message, Prime Minister Modi addressed the US tariff decision directly on Thursday, reaffirming his government's commitment to protecting the agricultural sector.

"For us, the interest of our farmers is our top priority. India will never compromise on the interests of farmers, fishermen and dairy farmers. I know we will have to pay a heavy price for it, and I am ready for it. India is ready for it," PM Modi said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)