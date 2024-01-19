Berlin [Germany], January 19 (ANI): The Indian envoy to Germany, Harish Parvathaneni met with the Defence political spokesperson of the Union parliamentary group in the German Bundestag (Parliament), Florian Hahn on Friday and discussed ways of strengthening the India-Germany strategic partnership.

Taking to X, Indian Embassy in Germany shared about their meeting saying, "#AmbHarishParvathaneni met with Mr Florian Hahn @hahnflo, MdB and Defence Political Spokesperson @cducsubt. They discussed means of strengthening the India-Germany strategic partnership and economic engagement between India & Bavaria."

On Thursday, Indian envoy also met with the Deputy Chairman of the Union parliamentary group in the German Bundestag, Johann Wadephul and discussed the recent developments in global and regional security.

"#AmbHarishParvathaneni met with @JoWadephul, MdB. The discussions focused on India-Germany strategic partnership and recent developments in regional and global security," India Embassy in Germany said on X.

Seperately, in a series of meetings with the prominent leaders, Envoy Harish met with the leaders of German Water Partnership (GWP) and the German water industry at the Indian embassy in Germany and discussed cooperation in areas of water treatment and water purification.

Indian embassy in Germany, posted on X, "#AmbHarishParvathaneni met with leaders of @GWPnetworkand German industry in the water sector at @eoiberlin and had discussions on enhancing India-Germany cooperation in the areas of wastewater treatment, water purification and supply, and #sustainablewatermanagement" (ANI)

